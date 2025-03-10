Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $91.34 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Illumina worth $91,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,714,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 631,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 865,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 466,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $86.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.48.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

