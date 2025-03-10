Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $93.41 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $93,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.54 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.