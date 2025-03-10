Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $103,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $116.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

