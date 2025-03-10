Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 159,870 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $96,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.15, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.