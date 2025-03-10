Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,229 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of RBC Bearings worth $94,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 385,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 379,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $353.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day moving average is $314.72. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.43 and a 52 week high of $372.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

