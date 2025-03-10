Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,461 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $98,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 184,601 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134,476 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $15,149,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $163.45 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

