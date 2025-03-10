Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,772 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $89,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in PDD by 172.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 176.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in PDD by 317.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $119.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.