Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,899 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $89,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.