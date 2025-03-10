Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 52,042 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $103,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SouthState by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in SouthState by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $93.03 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

