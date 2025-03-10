Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,513 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of AECOM worth $95,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AECOM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AECOM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $97.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

