Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,936 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Glaukos worth $97,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $104.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.99. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $84.08 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

