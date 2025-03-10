Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,805 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $92,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 358.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 156.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.59 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,128.72. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $888,458.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,038.38. This trade represents a 40.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,198 shares of company stock worth $13,415,604. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

