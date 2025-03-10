Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Dayforce worth $101,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,726,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,669,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,236,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,875,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 980,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

DAY stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

