Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Revvity worth $94,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 7,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

