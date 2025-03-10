Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $90,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,742,000 after buying an additional 2,260,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,512,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,791.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 65,536 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,803,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $190.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.84 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.