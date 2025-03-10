Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $99,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $418,321.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,278.20. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

WTFC stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.