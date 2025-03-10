Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,497 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $96,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,690,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 424,813 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

