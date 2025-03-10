Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Chart Industries worth $98,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Shares of GTLS opened at $149.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

