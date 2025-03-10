Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Cohen & Steers worth $92,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $87.23 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

