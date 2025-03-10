Coinbase Global (COIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) recently:

3/7/2025 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $363.00 to $311.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

2/18/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $305.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $282.00 to $328.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $280.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/7/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/17/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $358.00 to $334.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $397.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $217.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.15. This trade represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,573,462,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after acquiring an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,919,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,484,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

