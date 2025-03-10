Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

Featured Stories

