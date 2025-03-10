Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,367.48. This represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Up 5.5 %

CNXC opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.