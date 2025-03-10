Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

