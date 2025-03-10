Contrasting Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) & Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.35) -3.70 Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.78) -2.06

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantern Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -57.46% -51.62% Lantern Pharma N/A -56.91% -51.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dyne Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 1 11 2 3.07 Lantern Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 293.15%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Lantern Pharma.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma. The company develops STAR-001, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of glioblastoma, brain metastases, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors, and pediatric rare disease designation. In addition, it provides ADC program, an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. Further, the company's artificial intelligence platform RADR uses big data analytics and machine learning for combining molecular data. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a strategic AI-driven collaboration with Oregon Therapeutics to optimize the development of its first-in-class protein disulfide isomerase inhibitor drug candidate XCE853 in novel and targeted cancer indications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

