Contrasting Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.22% 15.22% 1.62%

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $18.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million 1.67 $1.90 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $292.68 million 2.46 $88.46 million $121.02 8.51

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

