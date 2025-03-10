Contrasting Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) & Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences -66.50% -280.57% -52.90% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -230.07% -367.36% -77.47%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences $108.30 million 13.32 -$57.51 million ($0.79) -11.90 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $130.13 million 24.68 -$184.68 million ($4.35) -11.68

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wave Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Wave Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wave Life Sciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences 0 1 8 1 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 12 0 2.92

Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 140.43%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $69.31, suggesting a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. It is developing WVE-006, a RNA editing oligonucleotide for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; siRNA clinical candidate for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders; WVE-N531, a exon skipping oligonucleotide for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy; and WVE-003, an antisense silencing oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for disorders of the Central Nervous System; and Asuragen, Inc. for the development and potential commercialization of companion diagnostics for investigational allele-selective therapeutic programs targeting HD. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, and other MC4R disorders. The company has licensing agreements with LG Chem, Ltd; Ipsen Pharma S.A.S; Camurus; RareStone Group Ltd.; and LG Chem, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.