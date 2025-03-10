Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cousins Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

