Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,143,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $122.61 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

