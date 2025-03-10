Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
XP Power Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 940.50 ($12.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 921 ($11.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £227.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,277.57.
XP Power Company Profile
