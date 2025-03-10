Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 940.50 ($12.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 921 ($11.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £227.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,277.57.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

