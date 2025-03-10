Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $103,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after buying an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,129,000 after buying an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

DLTR opened at $68.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $150.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

