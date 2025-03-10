Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DIIBF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIIBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.