Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 518.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $98.93 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.