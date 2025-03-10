Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stake Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 60,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

