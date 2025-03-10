Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 741,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 420,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Electrum Discovery Trading Down 14.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
