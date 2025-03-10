Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,004,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,352,000 after acquiring an additional 218,660 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,479,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enovis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV opened at $37.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $63.51.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

