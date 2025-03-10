Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ocugen Q1 Earnings

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ocugen Stock Down 3.2 %

Ocugen stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 532.51% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ocugen by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.