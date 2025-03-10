Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $100,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

