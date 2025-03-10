Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $99,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,398,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $194.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.63.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

