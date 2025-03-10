Financial Comparison: HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and Omega Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.10) -0.59 Omega Therapeutics $8.10 million 0.85 -$97.43 million ($1.33) -0.09

Omega Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HilleVax has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -67.27% -51.99% Omega Therapeutics -902.93% -213.13% -41.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HilleVax and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

HilleVax presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7,260.00%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than HilleVax.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats HilleVax on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.