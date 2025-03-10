Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives $8.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GANX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
