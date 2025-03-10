Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

