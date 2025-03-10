Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases 650 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $242.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

