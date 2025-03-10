HC Advisors LLC Purchases 522 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,470,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

