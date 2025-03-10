H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEES. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.
H&E Equipment Services Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
