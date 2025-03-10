HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of HealthEquity worth $104,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $100.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.