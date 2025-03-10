Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,400 ($31.02) to GBX 2,560 ($33.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,123.65 ($27.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,170.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

