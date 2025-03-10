Hilltop Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $207,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

