Holley (HLLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

