Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $106,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after acquiring an additional 195,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.