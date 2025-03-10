Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $102,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.1% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

